COVID-19 cluster associated with small cruise ship in Southeast grows to 10

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A cluster of COVID-19 cases associated with a small American Cruise Lines ship currently in Southeast Alaska has grown to 10, the City and Borough of Juneau announced Wednesday.

Last week, three people who had been aboard the American Constellation tested positive for the virus while the ship was in Petersburg — one on Thursday and two on Friday. Those three people, two of whom had been vaccinated, were left in Petersburg to isolate while the ship moved on to Juneau to quarantine for 10 days.

Since Friday, seven more people from the cruise ship have tested positive, the city reported in a press release. In total, four people who tested positive are isolating in Petersburg and six are isolating in Juneau. People who tested positive will isolate for 10 days, the release states, while close contacts of those who tested positive will quarantine for 14 days.

Juneau’s public health department reports that the “potential risk of exposure to the public” remains low, according to the release.

The cruise ship had a total 162 guests. According to a previous statement from American Cruise Lines, all guests are vaccinated. The ship also had 52 crew members, some of them fully vaccinated and others not, according to Wednesday’s press release.

Once back in Juneau, the remaining guests made their way home while the remaining crew members stayed on board. Juneau’s emergency operations center will conduct another round of COVID-19 testing on the 43 remaining people on the ship on Thursday, according to the press release.

“Again, the potential risk of exposure to the public is low,” the release states. “The ship will remain docked in Juneau into next week.”

Last week, the Petersburg Medical Center also reported that the risk to that community was considered to be low.

