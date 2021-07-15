Fishing Report: Silvers in Seward

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The silver salmon have started to run in Seward, so Alaska’s Sports Source jumped on the Rainisong with the Seward Fishing Club to try their luck.

The Rainisong offers half day trips from 6 a.m. to noon and from 1-7 p.m. Reporter Austin Sjong got on the early trip with a group of 17 others on the 65-foot boat. When the silvers start to run, a different vibe falls over the coastal town.

“It is kind of like a flock of mosquitoes, they all start buzzing in when they start smelling the fish and it is definitely kicking off. You can see more and more boats coming in and it is awesome,” said John Tinghino, captain of the Rainsong. “... The fishery is awesome, it is good to see people get out there and have a good time.”

Tinghino has been doing this for six years and he says this year started as hot as any other. Saying that, it was like a switch flipped and they have been going nonstop since June 1.

The charter went about an hour and a half west of Seward to get to the fishing spot and it wasn’t long after the engine stopped burning that the reels started turning. A silver was caught almost instantly after the bait was dropped in the water. It turned out to be a good omen because nearly everyone on their boat caught their limit of silvers and black rockfish.

“A lot of people come up here and this is the first time they have held a fishing rod, so to watch people catch their first fish is awesome,” Tinghino said. “It is why we do what we do. It is an awesome feeling, people just get super stoked.”

On the way back to the harbor, the crew of the Rainisong filleted all of the fish for the anglers, leaving the group with food to fill their freezers and smiles on their faces.

The silvers will hang out throughout August and into September, but if people are looking to book a fishing charter, they need to do it soon because many boats are reporting a jam-packed summer.

