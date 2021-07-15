Advertisement

Inside the Gates: Alaska Army National Guard ready to help battle wildfires if needed

By Dave Leval
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:11 PM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Firefighters continue to battle the Munson Creek Fire near Chena Hot Springs, and several other wildfires across the state.

A Wednesday update from the Alaska Division of Forestry reported flames from the Munson Creek Fire have burned more than 41,000 acres.

The Alaska Army National Guard has not been called in to help, but it’s ready to assist if needed, according to a June 10 press release from the Alaska National Guard.

Members of the Alaska Army National Guard 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation Regiment fly UH-60 Black Hawk and CH-47 Chinook helicopters. They would use them to haul water to battle wildfires. That regiment partook in an annual Red Card certification on June 9, during which members dropped water from buckets over rural areas of the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson installment, the release states.

Alaska guard members have to obtain this certification to assist with wildfires on federal land, or fires that are are federally managed, according to the press release. They also need it to transport federal agency personnel.

“Some of these fires are big,” said 1st Lt. Cody McKinney, the deputy Army Aviation Officer. “When you see a fire taking a house, or structures, we feel that every time.”

According to McKinney, the Chinook helicopters can carry up to 2,000 gallons of water in one trip, and the the Black Hawks can handle 900 gallons.

But, getting the water from lakes and rivers to the fire can be challenging.

“When you’re pulling water from (an) inlet, the water’s going to try and pull you out with it,’ he said. “Dipping from a river, you might have to pull water going upriver.”

Members of the guard will use their training from the recent certification exercise when they respond to wildfires on state and federal land.

“Anytime you’re dealing with a fire in the state, there’s multiple agencies in there that create layers of complexity when you’re trying to fight a fire,” McKinney said. “It’s important we work with all those assets and try and get involved so we’re helping, instead of creating more of a problem when we get on those fires.”

The Alaska Army National Guard says it has not responded to any wildfires in Alaska so far this year.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Christopher Carmichael from Lower Kuskokwim School District website
Former Bethel principal sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilty to attempted coercion, enticement of a minor
Too many jobs, not enough people: Panel focuses on impacts of workforce shortage in Alaska
Anchorage Assembly members meet on July 13, 2021.
Anchorage Assembly kills Bronson’s $15M request for homeless shelter proposal
COVID-19.
Alaska sees hospitalizations from COVID-19 rise in July
Federal financial relief coming for many families with children who have struggled during the pandemic

Latest News

COVID-19.
Alaska health officials discuss delta variant concerns, higher case counts
The Anchorage School District says masks are likely to be optional this fall for students and...
Anchorage School District says masks will likely be optional this fall
CH-47 "Chinook" practices hauling water to wildfires at JBER
ITG: Alaska Army National Guard ready to help battle wildfires if needed
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson speaks with news reporters on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
The Anchorage Assembly didn’t move forward with Bronson’s homeless plan. What happens next?