Official: Alaska governor fully vaccinated against COVID-19

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Alaska’s chief medical officer says Gov. Mike Dunleavy has been “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19.

Dr. Anne Zink didn’t speak to the timing of Dunleavy’s vaccination, only telling The Associated Press on Wednesday that he has been fully vaccinated and is doing well.

Dunleavy said late last year that he intended to get vaccinated but stressed it was a personal choice Alaskans would have to make. Earlier this year, he tested positive for COVID-19. He has said his experience underscored his interest in being vaccinated.

The latest statistics from the state health department show about 51% of Alaska residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

