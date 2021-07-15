Record to near record highs possible for Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Are you missing the warmth? Has the cloudy and seemingly wet weather got you down? This upcoming stretch of weather may be one you’ll enjoy.

A rather expansive area of high pressure is set to bring Southcentral the warmest stretch of weather we’ve seen since the middle of August last year. We’ll start off seeing temperatures slowly rise into the 70s today, with even warmer conditions in the valley. The only limiting factor will be some showers and stories that could fire across the Talkeetna Mountains later this afternoon into the evening hours. This could bring additional cloud coverage that could keep temperatures a few degrees warmer into Friday morning.

Outside of that small chance of storms, fairly dry, warm and sunny weather will carry us into the weekend. Temperatures will really soar from Friday on into Sunday. This is where highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s, with the 80s prevalent across the Matanuska-Susitna Valley. It’s possible that some locations could come close to if not break records through at least Saturday. If you’re a fan of this warmth, get outside and enjoy it as cooler weather makes a return into next week. Highs will once again fall back into the mid 60s by the start of next week, with showers returning as the ridge backs off.

Enjoy the warmth!

