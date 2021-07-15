Advertisement

Summer is about to heat up

70s and 80s for mainland areas
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:13 PM AKDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High pressure is going to get pushy in the coming days, pushing the clouds out and letting that sunshine through! Daytime high temperatures will perk up as this ridge holds over the state through Monday.

Wednesday night sees some showers and thunderstorms moving from the interior, south to the Copper River Basin. And a chance of showers lingers into Thursday morning, before fizzling out completely.

The Dome of high pressure will expand from western Alaska ensuring that sunny skies and warm air will provide dry weather through Saturday.

Areas of smoke will be noticeable in parts of western Alaska. This is associated with fires burning in Siberia this summer, and getting transported to Alaska by upper levels winds.

The southeast panhandle should not anticipate getting in on the sunny forecast. Clouds and rain are in the outlook through the end of the week as a low spins off the coast

