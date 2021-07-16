Alaska job numbers up for June, lag pre-pandemic levels

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A new report from the state labor department shows Alaska had about 17,000 more jobs last month than it did in June 2020.

Most industries saw gains over that period but still fell below pre-pandemic levels. The report says Alaska had about 30,600 fewer jobs last month than in June 2019.

The department says the leisure and hospitality sector had 4,500 more jobs last month than a year earlier but 11,300 fewer than June 2019. Health care employment and construction were up from June 2020 and equaled their June 2019 numbers. The department says the oil and gas sector had 900 fewer jobs last month than in June 2020.

