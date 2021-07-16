Advertisement

Longtime Alaska Zoo resident Jake the brown bear dies

The Alaska Zoo logo.
The Alaska Zoo logo.
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:22 AM AKDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Zoo announced Friday morning that longtime zoo resident Jake the brown bear has died.

“The hardest part about working with animals is that their lifespan is never as long as we want it to be. We are grateful for the years we had with Jake and take comfort in knowing that he was loved by so many people over the years and that everything was done to make him as comfortable as possible,” said the Alaska Zoo’s Executive Director Pay Lampi in a press release posted to the zoo’s website.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jake, the zoo's 39-year-old brown bear. He went peacefully this...

Posted by The Alaska Zoo on Friday, July 16, 2021

Jake arrived at the zoo back in 1982.

“In his younger years, he waved to visitors and played with enrichment in his habitat,” wrote the zoo.

The zoo says recently zookeepers had been “taking note of Jake’s quality of life and have been concerned about his health.” Eventually, the zoo made the decision to “help Jake pass away peacefully.”

Jake died at the age of 39. The zoo says he was the oldest known brown bear living in captivity.

