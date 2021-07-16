Man seriously injured at Chugach Electric substation triggered Downtown Anchorage power outage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man who accessed a secure Chugach Electric Association substation on Thursday evening is thought to have triggered the power outage that impacted Downtown Anchorage for just over three hours.

At 6:50 p.m. Thursday, several downtown streets lost power. The outage affected an area from 3rd Avenue to 8th Avenue, and from K Street to C Street, a Chugach Electric representative said Thursday evening.

In an email Friday, Senior Manager of Corporate Communications Julie Hasquet said in a statement that transmission breakers at one of the company’s substations were tripped, which triggered the power outage.

“We subsequently learned an individual had intruded into the secured substation and was seriously injured,” the statement reads.

The details of exactly how the outage was triggered are unknown at this time.

According to the Anchorage Police Department, the man was taken to the hospital.

Police were initially called to the area around West 11th Avenue and F Street at 6:13 p.m. Thursday, an APD spokesperson said via email. The reports to the department were that a man was trespassing.

“The initial investigation concluded that the male was in a secured area that he was not supposed to be in,” the spokesperson wrote in an email.

Officers later located the man at the intersection of West 12th Avenue and G Street, the email said. Police noted that he was injured and he was taken to a local hospital. The man’s current condition is unknown, according to the APD spokesperson.

No arrests have been made at this point.

According to the statement from Chugach Electric, the company is working with authorities, and also conducting an internal investigation “to determine the facts around the incident.”

The police department spokesperson said this is an ongoing investigation. The were not additional details to share at this time, according to the department.

Power was restored to Downtown Anchorage by 10:15 p.m.

A separate outage also affected members in East Anchorage on Thursday night in the area of Muldoon Road and Debarr Road. That outage was not related to the one downtown, according to Chugach Electric.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.