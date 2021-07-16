Advertisement

No shortage of sunshine for Alaska

Warmer weather means watch out for kids and pets
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:54 PM AKDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High pressure is back in a big way. The dome of warm air will keep much of the mainland areas seeing temperatures in the 70s and 80s for the next several days.

The hot spot for the state so far today is Fairbanks, hitting 81 degrees. The cold spot is 31 degrees in Deadhorse.

A large area of low pressure hovers over the far western Aleutians. Its eastward progress will be stalled by the ridge over the Alaska Peninsula to the Bering Strait. This will force the moisture associated with the system to move north.

Another circulation of low pressure prevents southeast Alaska from seeing much more than clouds and showers from Juneau south. The sun is still expected to grace Yakutat, Haines and Skagway.

