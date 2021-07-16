Advertisement

Police need help locating a vehicle that was involved in a hit and run

By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:13 PM AKDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department is calling on the community to help locate a possible suspect vehicle that was involved in a hit and run.

According to a community alert from APD Friday, they are looking for either a 2014-2020 dark blue or black Chevrolet Impala. Anyone who has information is asked to contact Police Dispatch at 3-1-1.

Police say the hit and run happened last month near the West 27th Avenue and Blueberry Street intersection. APD says at the time of the crash the woman hit was already lying on the floor.

The woman sustained life-threatening injuries and was later sent to the hospital after officers found her. The reason the victim was lying in the road is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check-in for updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(KTUU)
Anchorage man arrested after collision that sent pedestrian to the hospital
Anchorage skyline at night
Power outages strike Downtown, East Anchorage
Officer Cornelius Pettus approaches a bicyclist the night of Sept. 30 (Image courtesy Northern...
Federal prosecutors plan to show jury evidence of prior excessive use of force incidents in APD officer’s trial
FILE - In this July 31, 2013, file photo, tourists visiting the Mendenhall Glacier in the...
Biden ends large-scale logging on huge Alaska rainforest
Covid 19 Update
As Anchorage COVID-19 cases rise, health department discusses high alert level, delta variant

Latest News

Alaska Supreme Court rules that Recall Dunleavy efforts are ‘legally sufficient’
Kenneth Manzanares Sketch by Melanie Lombard
Utah man who murdered wife on Alaska cruise ship dies in DOC custody
The campers at Camp Shriver this year with some former stars of the Seattle Seahawks.
Camp Shriver makes for special days for the Special Olympics
Jake the brown bear arrived at the zoo back in 1982.
Longtime Alaska Zoo resident Jake the brown bear dies