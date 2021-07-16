Police need help locating a vehicle that was involved in a hit and run

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department is calling on the community to help locate a possible suspect vehicle that was involved in a hit and run.

According to a community alert from APD Friday, they are looking for either a 2014-2020 dark blue or black Chevrolet Impala. Anyone who has information is asked to contact Police Dispatch at 3-1-1.

Police say the hit and run happened last month near the West 27th Avenue and Blueberry Street intersection. APD says at the time of the crash the woman hit was already lying on the floor.

The woman sustained life-threatening injuries and was later sent to the hospital after officers found her. The reason the victim was lying in the road is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check-in for updates.

