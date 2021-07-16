Advertisement

Power outage strikes Downtown Anchorage

Downtown Anchorage, Alaska.
By Megan Pacer
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:37 PM AKDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A power outage is currently affecting several streets in Downtown Anchorage, according to Chugach Electric.

The power utility company posted on its Facebook page that a crew was on the way to address the outage just after 7 p.m. A company spokesperson said the outage occurred at 6:50 p.m.

It’s affecting an area from 3rd Avenue to 8th Avenue, and from K Street to C Street. Everything contained within that area, from buildings to traffic lights, is likely being affected, they said.

An Anchorage Police Department representative confirmed that officers are on the scene assisting the crew from Chugach Electric.

Several businesses, including Tent City Taphouse and Humpy’s Great Alaskan Alehouse were affected. The taphouse posted on its Facebook page that it was temporarily closing due to the outate.

Dial Hoang said he was in Humpy’s when the power went out. He said everyone took it in stride and make the best of it. People were still filing out of the business when he left around 7:30 p.m., he said.

Information on a potential cause of the outage was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

