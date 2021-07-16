Seahawk legends share the stage with veterans at Alaska Native Heritage Center

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A crowd of Seattle Seahawk fans filled the Alaska Native Heritage Center on Thursday as a trio of Seahawk legends shared the stage with Alaska Native veterans.

The football legends included former quarterback Jim Zorn, kicker Stephen Hauschka and tackle and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Walter Jones.

The veterans and football players were welcomed to the heritage center by a dance performance and native game demonstrations. The group spent time on stage discussing what motivated them through their careers and what others can learn from their experiences.

“We were intentional in creating space for them to spread some positive messages of hard work, dedication,” said Alaska Native Heritage Center President and CEO Emily Edenshaw. “Really what inspires them to do the work they’ve done and the work they continue to do today.”

The Mat-Su Sea Hawkers booster club made the trip happen for the former Seahawks. The trip included a Play 60 event, a hospital visit and a fishing trip on a charter.

“It’s been incredible (trip) in the different places we’ve gone and the different people we’ve met,” Zorn said. “These fans are just as intense and enthusiastic as anywhere around.”

Zorn is a fan favorite among Seattle football fans for his time playing and coaching with the Seahawks. He recently coached in the XFL for the Seattle Dragons and said he’s interested in coaching again.

