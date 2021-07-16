Advertisement

Sunshine across broad areas of Alaska

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:15 AM AKDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High pressure dominates the weather picture across Alaska bringing clear skies and warm temperatures for much of the West Coast, western Interior and Southcentral. Anchorage is expected to warm to 76 degrees which could tie or break the record high for the day. The Mat-Su will see temperatures in the low 80s for Friday and Saturday. The warmth extends to the Kenai with temperatures in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Southeast is expecting temperatures in the low 70s for northern areas of the Panhandle. Central and southern areas will see more clouds than sun over the weekend with some showers likely for Ketchikan and Petersburg areas.

The Interior will see a few clouds but temperatures will remain in the mid-70s to the mid-80s. The sunshine remains steady for Friday across the western areas of the state with McGrath looking for a high near 78 degrees.

