Utah man who murdered wife on Alaska cruise ship dies in DOC custody

Kenneth Manzanares Sketch by Melanie Lombard
Kenneth Manzanares Sketch by Melanie Lombard (KTUU)
By Hank Davis
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:28 PM AKDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Corrections says 43-year-old Keith Manzanares was found dead on Wednesday, at Lemon Creek Correctional Center. Manzanares was serving a 30-year sentence for the murder of his wife, on board a cruise ship in 2017.

A press release indicates that Manzanares was discovered, unresponsive in his cell, just before 7 a.m. DOC says that no foul play was expected and was not related to COVID-19. He had been in the custody of the State of Alaska since July 26, 2017. His death is the 7th to occur among individuals in DOC custody in 2021.

