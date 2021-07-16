Utah man who murdered wife on Alaska cruise ship dies in DOC custody

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Corrections says 43-year-old Keith Manzanares was found dead on Wednesday, at Lemon Creek Correctional Center. Manzanares was serving a 30-year sentence for the murder of his wife, on board a cruise ship in 2017.

A press release indicates that Manzanares was discovered, unresponsive in his cell, just before 7 a.m. DOC says that no foul play was expected and was not related to COVID-19. He had been in the custody of the State of Alaska since July 26, 2017. His death is the 7th to occur among individuals in DOC custody in 2021.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.