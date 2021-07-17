284 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska over the last 2 days

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 284 new cases of COVID-19 over the last two days on Friday.

The state reported no additional deaths related to COVID-19. Since the pandemic began, the state has reported a total of 374 Alaska resident deaths that have been tied to the virus.

The state reports new cases on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, excluding holidays. Friday’s report showed there were 132 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 152 new cases on Thursday.

Of the total 284 new cases reported Friday, 264 of them were identified among Alaska residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 115

Sitka: 38

Cordova: 17

Homer: 14

Kenai: 10

Fairbanks: 8

Wasilla: 8

Anchor Point: 7

Juneau: 5

Kodiak: 4

Hooper Bay: 3

North Pole: 3

Palmer: 3

Petersburg: 3

Bethel: 2

Bethel Census Area: 2

Chugiak: 2

Eagle River: 2

Seward: 2

Skagway: 2

Soldotna: 2

Chevak: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 1

Girdwood: 1

Healy: 1

Kenai Peninsula Borough South: 1

Kotzebue: 1

Kusilvak Census Area: 1

Northwest Arctic Borough: 1

Sterling: 1

Willow: 1

Unknown location: 2

The state also identified 20 new nonresident cases of COVID-19 for the same time period — three in Homer, two in Anchorage, two in Cordova, two in Juneau, two in Kenai, two seafood industry workers in Kodiak, one in Fairbanks, one in Girdwood, one in Seward, one in Sitka, one in Soldotna and two in unknown locations of the state.

As of Friday, there are 56 people being hospitalized with COVID-19, according to state data, along with one other person being hospitalized with a suspected case. More than 1,660 Alaska residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Also as of Friday, 56% of Alaskans age 12 and older have gotten an initial dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, state data shows, and 51% are fully vaccinated. In the Juneau region, 73% of those 12 and older are fully vaccinated, compared to 44% on the Kenai Peninsula and 36% in the Matanuska-Susitna Valley.

The statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate for the last 14 days per 100,000 people, is now at intermediate. Alaska currently has an average case rate of 9.6 per 100,000. Five regions of the state, including the Municipality of Anchorage, are in the high alert level.

The state has conducted more than 2.4 million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began, and currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 3.52%

