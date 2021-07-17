6-year-old girl killed, 5 adults injured in shooting in Washington, DC

Advertisement

A 6-year-old girl was killed and five adults were injured in a shooting in Washington, D.C. Friday night.(Source: Gray News)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:20 PM AKDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - A 6-year-old girl was killed and five adults were injured in a shooting in Washington, D.C. Friday night, officials said.

The incident happened shortly after 11 p.m.

Metropolitan Police Department Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict said officers heard gunshots and when they arrived on the scene, a group of people directed them to individuals who had been shot.

Benedict said a child was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Three men and two women were shot, but their injuries are non-life threatening.

“There is too much gun violence still perpetuated in this city,” Benedict said.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

