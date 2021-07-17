Advertisement

Alaska job numbers up for June, lag pre-pandemic levels

In this July 6 file photo, a long line waits to order at the Alaska Seafood Grill in Seward. As...
In this July 6 file photo, a long line waits to order at the Alaska Seafood Grill in Seward. As of Friday, many items on the menu board are still unavailable because keeping the restaurant supplied is proving difficult as well.(Taylor Clark)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 10:23 AM AKDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A new report from the state labor department shows Alaska had about 17,000 more jobs last month than it did in June 2020.

Most industries saw gains over that period but still fell below pre-pandemic levels. The report says Alaska had about 30,600 fewer jobs last month than in June 2019.

The department says the leisure and hospitality sector had 4,500 more jobs last month than a year earlier but 11,300 fewer than June 2019.

Health care employment and construction were up from June 2020 and equaled their June 2019 numbers.

The department says the oil and gas sector had 900 fewer jobs last month than in June 2020.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Manzanares Sketch by Melanie Lombard
Utah man who murdered wife on Alaska cruise ship dies in DOC custody
A view of Downtown Anchorage, Alaska in 2017.
Man seriously injured at Chugach Electric substation triggered Downtown Anchorage power outage
Covid 19 Update
As Anchorage COVID-19 cases rise, health department discusses high alert level, delta variant
Anchorage skyline at night
Power outages strike Downtown, East Anchorage
Officer Cornelius Pettus approaches a bicyclist the night of Sept. 30 (Image courtesy Northern...
Federal prosecutors plan to show jury evidence of prior excessive use of force incidents in APD officer’s trial

Latest News

Veteran becomes emotional during this 2013 visit to war memorials in Washington, D.C.
Last Frontier Honor Flights resume in October
Alaska Air National Guard
2 rescued after emergency landing in Susitna River
The business says the suspect cut the catalytic converters from the trucks.
Local veteran-owned company targeted by thieves for a second time
(KTUU)
Bristol Bay sees strong sockeye run