Advertisement

Local veteran-owned company targeted by thieves for a second time

The business says the suspect cut the catalytic converters from the trucks.
The business says the suspect cut the catalytic converters from the trucks.(Think Office LLC)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:34 PM AKDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Think Office has been serving Alaskans for 12 years selling business furniture. To get customers what they need, they use their delivery trucks. The company use to have four trucks in service, but are now down to one and have to rent an extra truck just to make the deliveries they need.

Think Office is down to one truck because they have been targeted by thieves stealing gas from the trucks and for their catalytic converters. The business is owned and operated by veterans, according to its website.

“Sometimes it will be during the actual weekdays, sometimes on the weekends,” said Chelsi Marian, project assistant at Think Office. “There are people that are just coming by in vehicles, on bikes, and they are either looking for gas or catalytic converters and that seems to be their favorite.”

Just this past Tuesday, Marian said they were hit again for the second time this year. The suspect, riding a bike with a backpack, took off with three catalytic converters.

“To show up to a business park ... and start cutting things off vehicles,” Marian said. “But he did, and he was quick. He was only here for I think five minutes total, so, very efficient.”

“They are not just hitting us, they are hitting multiple places in town,” she continued.

Since the company had been targeted before, they installed a handful of cameras around the building and it was all caught on camera. Now, Marian hopes the police can catch the suspect.

The estimated repairs to the delivery truck are around $5,000.

The company says the suspect cut the catalytic converters from the trucks.
The company says the suspect cut the catalytic converters from the trucks.(KTUU)

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Manzanares Sketch by Melanie Lombard
Utah man who murdered wife on Alaska cruise ship dies in DOC custody
(KTUU)
Anchorage man arrested after collision that sent pedestrian to the hospital
Anchorage skyline at night
Power outages strike Downtown, East Anchorage
Officer Cornelius Pettus approaches a bicyclist the night of Sept. 30 (Image courtesy Northern...
Federal prosecutors plan to show jury evidence of prior excessive use of force incidents in APD officer’s trial
Covid 19 Update
As Anchorage COVID-19 cases rise, health department discusses high alert level, delta variant

Latest News

(KTUU)
Bristol Bay sees strong sockeye run
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Anchorage lawmaker says proposed police reform legislation needs to move forward
A view of Downtown Anchorage, Alaska in 2017.
Man seriously injured at Chugach Electric substation triggered Downtown Anchorage power outage
Police need help locating a vehicle that was involved in a hit and run