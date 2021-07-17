Local veteran-owned company targeted by thieves for a second time

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Think Office has been serving Alaskans for 12 years selling business furniture. To get customers what they need, they use their delivery trucks. The company use to have four trucks in service, but are now down to one and have to rent an extra truck just to make the deliveries they need.

Think Office is down to one truck because they have been targeted by thieves stealing gas from the trucks and for their catalytic converters. The business is owned and operated by veterans, according to its website.

“Sometimes it will be during the actual weekdays, sometimes on the weekends,” said Chelsi Marian, project assistant at Think Office. “There are people that are just coming by in vehicles, on bikes, and they are either looking for gas or catalytic converters and that seems to be their favorite.”

Just this past Tuesday, Marian said they were hit again for the second time this year. The suspect, riding a bike with a backpack, took off with three catalytic converters.

“To show up to a business park ... and start cutting things off vehicles,” Marian said. “But he did, and he was quick. He was only here for I think five minutes total, so, very efficient.”

“They are not just hitting us, they are hitting multiple places in town,” she continued.

Since the company had been targeted before, they installed a handful of cameras around the building and it was all caught on camera. Now, Marian hopes the police can catch the suspect.

The estimated repairs to the delivery truck are around $5,000.

The company says the suspect cut the catalytic converters from the trucks. (KTUU)

