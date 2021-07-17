Advertisement

A warm weekend for much of Alaska

Haze that hung around Friday should dissipate
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:27 PM AKDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Haze happens when wildfires burn, and that is the situation for Anchorage and parts of southern Alaska on Friday.

In-state and Siberian wildfires combined are driving the hazy days. The good news is that it should dissipate overnight.

High pressure will continue to influence Southcentral and Interior Alaska and the northern Gulf Coast through the weekend. Temperatures during the day will top out in the 70s and 80s. The heat will dry out vegetation, so water the lawns and flowers appropriately, and be especially careful with any flames. Always check regulations for burning and campfires.

Low pressure circulating just offshore of Southeast Alaska will ensure clouds and rain showers over the weekend. The northern panhandle sees the best weather until Saturday evening when clouds arrive.

