2 injured after motorcyclist fleeing troopers crashes into ATV near Wasilla

(Alaska State Troopers)
By Jay Luzardo
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 9:52 AM AKDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A motorcyclist who had eluded authorities during a pursuit crashed into an all-terrain vehicle at an intersection on Pittman Road near Wasilla early Sunday morning, resulting in serious injuries for the man and ATV driver.

Alaska State Troopers identified the motorcyclist to be Charles Steward of Wasilla, according to a Sunday morning online dispatch. It added that both individuals were being treated at a “local hospital” for the injuries sustained from the crash.

The agency said a trooper attempted to pull Steward over near the Pittman Road and West Karen Street intersection. However, following a six-minute chase, the trooper ended the pursuit “in the interest of public safety.”

The dispatch said Steward continued driving recklessly along Pittman Road, eventually crashing into the ATV.

Steward has been charged with second-degree assault, first-degree eluding, driving while license revoked and various driving violations.

