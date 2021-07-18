Advertisement

Anchorage breaks daily high temperature record

Anchorage breaks high temperature record.
Anchorage breaks high temperature record.(Alaska's News Source)
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 4:18 PM AKDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Even with some haze in the atmosphere, Anchorage broke the daily high temperature record by hitting 77 degrees as of 4 p.m. Saturday. The previous record was 76 degrees set back in 2016. This is the sixth day at or above 70 degrees this year. Anchorage normally sees 16 days with temperatures 70 or above. This almost marks the warmest temperature in Anchorage in 2021 so far.

Anchorage also tied the daily high temperature record on Friday with a daytime high of 76 degrees. The previous record was set in 1996.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Manzanares Sketch by Melanie Lombard
Utah man who murdered wife on Alaska cruise ship dies in DOC custody
A view of Downtown Anchorage, Alaska in 2017.
Man seriously injured at Chugach Electric substation triggered Downtown Anchorage power outage
A boat in the harbor of Cordova, Alaska.
Cordova, Sitka in high alert as COVID-19 infections spike
Covid 19 Update
As Anchorage COVID-19 cases rise, health department discusses high alert level, delta variant
Anchorage skyline at night
Power outages strike Downtown, East Anchorage

Latest News

Colorful blooms-Dave Marquiss_JP studio 7-16-21
A warm weekend for much of Alaska
Alaska's Weather Source Logo
Sunshine across broad areas of Alaska
Sunny and warm across Southcentral, Southwest and parts of the Interior.
Morning Weather with Tracy
ANC hits 70_JP-Studio 7-15-21
No shortage of sunshine for Alaska