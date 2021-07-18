Anchorage breaks daily high temperature record

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Even with some haze in the atmosphere, Anchorage broke the daily high temperature record by hitting 77 degrees as of 4 p.m. Saturday. The previous record was 76 degrees set back in 2016. This is the sixth day at or above 70 degrees this year. Anchorage normally sees 16 days with temperatures 70 or above. This almost marks the warmest temperature in Anchorage in 2021 so far.

Anchorage also tied the daily high temperature record on Friday with a daytime high of 76 degrees. The previous record was set in 1996.

