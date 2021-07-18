Advertisement

Car engulfs in flames at South Beach in Kenai

An SUV is engulfed in flames at South Beach in Kenai on Saturday afternoon.
An SUV is engulfed in flames at South Beach in Kenai on Saturday afternoon.(Courtesy of Chris McIntosh)
By Jay Luzardo
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 5:26 PM AKDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Footage of a Ford SUV engulfed in flames at South Beach in Kenai is spreading like wildfire on social media Saturday.

It’s unclear how the fire began or if anybody was injured, but bystanders can be seen around the fire taking photos while others fish along the shoreline.

Neither the Kenai Fire Department nor the Kenai Peninsula Borough Office of Emergency Management was available for comment Saturday afternoon.

In the livestreamed video, people nearby the car fire seem unfazed by the raging flames and black smoke. Explosive sounds can be heard from across a body of water as well as first responder sirens from a distance.

The woman ended the 10-minute livestream after telling people to “be safe.”

Posted by Kaisyrh Ramos on Saturday, July 17, 2021

This is a developing story. Check in for updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Manzanares Sketch by Melanie Lombard
Utah man who murdered wife on Alaska cruise ship dies in DOC custody
A view of Downtown Anchorage, Alaska in 2017.
Man seriously injured at Chugach Electric substation triggered Downtown Anchorage power outage
A boat in the harbor of Cordova, Alaska.
Cordova, Sitka in high alert as COVID-19 infections spike
Covid 19 Update
As Anchorage COVID-19 cases rise, health department discusses high alert level, delta variant
Anchorage skyline at night
Power outages strike Downtown, East Anchorage

Latest News

Saturday Weather with Tracy
A Ravn Alaska flight taxis at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.
Ravn Alaska flying high nearly one year out of bankruptcy
In this July 6 file photo, a long line waits to order at the Alaska Seafood Grill in Seward. As...
Alaska job numbers up for June, lag pre-pandemic levels
Veteran becomes emotional during this 2013 visit to war memorials in Washington, D.C.
Last Frontier Honor Flights resume in October