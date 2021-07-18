Car engulfs in flames at South Beach in Kenai

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Footage of a Ford SUV engulfed in flames at South Beach in Kenai is spreading like wildfire on social media Saturday.

It’s unclear how the fire began or if anybody was injured, but bystanders can be seen around the fire taking photos while others fish along the shoreline.

Neither the Kenai Fire Department nor the Kenai Peninsula Borough Office of Emergency Management was available for comment Saturday afternoon.

In the livestreamed video, people nearby the car fire seem unfazed by the raging flames and black smoke. Explosive sounds can be heard from across a body of water as well as first responder sirens from a distance.

The woman ended the 10-minute livestream after telling people to “be safe.”

This is a developing story. Check in for updates.

