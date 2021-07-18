Crews recover body of man who went missing while swimming in Index Lake in Chickaloon

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The body of a 72-year-old Michigan man was recovered from Index Lake Saturday afternoon.

Troopers say 72-year-old Clare Harkema disappeared around 12:50 p.m. Saturday while he swam in the lake at Victory Bible Camp in Chickaloon.

Alaska State Troopers, area fire, EMS, a LifeFlight helicopter and dive team all searched for him, after friends and family tried with no success.

Crews found his body just after 3:30 p.m., according to an online dispatch posted by troopers.

Harkema’s body has been taken to the state medical examiner’s office. His family has been notified.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.