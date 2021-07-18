Sunshine abounds and records fall

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sunshine and warmth dominated the weather picture across much of the state including Southcentral on Saturday.

Even with some haze in the atmosphere, Anchorage broke the high temperature record for July 17 by hitting 78 degrees as of 5 p.m. Saturday. The previous record was 76 degrees set back in 2016. This is the sixth day at or above 70 degrees this year. Anchorage normally sees 16 days with temperatures 70 or above. This almost marks the warmest temperature in Anchorage in 2021 so far.

Palmer also broke the daily high temperature by hitting 81 degrees. The previous record high for July 17 was 78 set in 2016. Yakutat’s high temperature record for the day fell. The new high for July 17 is 77 degrees. The previous record was 76 set in 1948.

The sunshine sticks around for one more day, but temperatures will likely be a few degrees cooler on Sunday.

