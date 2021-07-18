Advertisement

Troopers rescue person stuck on stranded boat for two days on Kenai Peninsula

(File)
(File)(KTUU)
By Jay Luzardo
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 11:16 AM AKDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Wildlife Troopers rescued a person off a stranded boat that had taken on water near the north shore of the Kasilof River.

The people on board were stranded for two days until help arrived Saturday evening. One of the passengers needed to be rescued due to certain medical conditions, according to a late Saturday evening dispatch from Alaska State Troopers.

The agency said none of the passengers sustained any injuries from the incident.

Wildlife troopers based out of Soldotna were initially notified of the stranded vessel at around 4:20 p.m. Saturday.

The dispatch said the boat was reported to have taken on a “large amount of water” approximately one mile downriver from the Sterling Highway bridge near Kasilof.

After being notified, wildlife troopers located the vessel and rescued the person on board.

