1 dead, 2 injured in Soldotna vehicle rollover; driver faces multiple charges after fleeing

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Soldotna man was arrested at his home over the weekend after authorities said he fled the scene of a single-vehicle rollover crash that killed a man and injured two others in Soldotna.

David Casey, 50, was arrested hours after allegedly fleeing the scene of the crash that occurred sometime before 3:30 a.m. Saturday, according to an online dispatch posted by Alaska State Troopers, which identified the man who died as Samuel Helmuth, 27, of Idaho.

The two surviving passengers sustained minor injuries from the crash and were transported to a local hospital for treatment, the dispatch said.

Casey was taken into custody around 5:30 a.m. that day and transported to the Wildwood Correctional Center. Troopers said he was found in his home, which was a short distance from the crash.

Casey faces charges of second-degree murder, two counts of third-degree assault, driving under the influence, fourth-degree misconduct involving a weapon, reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of a fatality accident.

Troopers said Helmuth’s family has been notified of his death.

Correction: The story was updated to show Samuel Helmuth’s correct age, which was corrected by Alaska State Troopers after publishing the original story.

