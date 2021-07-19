3 dead, Good Samaritans save 4 from car collision fire on Kenai Spur Highway, police say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A car fire caused by a collision involving two vehicles on Kenai Spur Highway resulted in the death of three people and injured four others, according to the Kenai Police Department.

Good Samaritans who witnessed the crash pulled four surviving passengers out of the blazing vehicles on Saturday, police said on a Facebook post.

“Investigation revealed that a small passenger car had been driving southbound at a high rate of speed,” police said. “The car passed a vehicle on the right side, lost control and then crossed into the oncoming lane colliding with a northbound pickup.”

The crash took place near mile 15 of the highway before 5 p.m. that day, police said.

Following the crash, police said both vehicles caught fire. All three people in the small car died from the crash, according to police, who noted the four people in the pickup sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the crash.

The Kenai police, Kenai Fire Department and Nikiski Fire Department responded to the crash. Police said the survivors were transported to the Central Peninsula Hospital and the families of those who died have been notified.

This is a developing story. Check in for updates.

