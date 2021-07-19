Anchorage child recognized for efforts to help save grandfather’s life after he suffered a stroke

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s not everyday a 10-year-old is credited with being a hero. That’s how Isaac Kubosh’s family and others view him.

Kubosh received a plaque and other gifts Sunday at VFW Post 9978. His grandfather, Ed Kubosh, joined those who gathered to watch the younger Kubosh get recognized.

The 74-year-old Kubosh suffered what turned out to be a stroke at his home July 11. Isaac noticed it first.

“When I tapped his finger, he, like, squinted his eyes and shut back down,” Kubosh said. “I shook his arm a bunch, he still wouldn’t get back up.”

Kubosh said he alerted his grandmother, who called 911. That presented another problem. The address had not been posted on the house. The family removed it while the house got painted. That caused confusion for first responders.

“I saw the firemen going to the neighbors’ house,” said Kubosh. “I flagged them down, and said ‘where are you going?’ I went, and he was like ‘oh it’s this house.’”

Ed Kubosh is still recovering. He’s a veteran of the Vietnam War, which is why the VFW wanted to honor his grandson.

“For someone that young to save his grandfather was just wonderful,” said Dawn Bundick, VFW 9978 Auxiliary President. “His grandfather was a veteran. Oh my gosh, he saved not just a human being, he saved a veteran which is one of us as well.”

Isaac’s family told us he learned what to do from being in Cub Scouts, reading about medical emergencies and listening to commercials about strokes on the radio.

