A change in the weather brings cooler temperatures

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After a record-breaking weekend in Anchorage, a shift in the weather will bring cooler temperatures and some rain by mid-week. A large area of low pressure is moving through the Bering Sea and will break down the high pressure ridge that has brought the clear skies and warmer temperatures across Southwest and Southcentral.

Anchorage set new high temperature records on Saturday and Sunday, but Monday will bring a return to the upper 60s. The front from the Bering Sea low will swing through western Alaska starting Monday and approach Southcentral by Tuesday night. Anchorage will likely see some rain from this system on Wednesday.

Overall, Southcentral was the warm spot in the state on Sunday. Talkeetna, Palmer and Merrill Field all hit 83 degrees which was the warmest temperature across Alaska. The Interior will see highs in the 80s on Monday and even Tuesday but then will cool back into the 70s.

Decreasing clouds and warmer temperatures are expected across the central areas of the Panhandle for Monday pushing temperatures around Juneau and Skagway back into the low 70s.

