Hundreds of runners compete in the Skinny Raven Half Marathon & 10K
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 5:59 PM AKDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The races started and finished at the rose garden on the Anchorage Park Strip. Racers could run in person or go the virtual route, helping to get as many people out and enjoying the beautiful Alaska summer as possible.
|Women’s 1/2 Marathon
|Top five times
|Taylor Ostrander
|1:25:45
|Michelle Baxter
|1:27:38
|Mandy Vincent-Lang
|1:27:50
|Heidi Brock
|1:28:30
|Mercy Sells
|1:30:19
|Men’s 1/2 Marathon
|Top five times
|Daniel Nathan
|1:30:13
|Gordon Piltz
|1:30:20
|Seth Anderson
|1:30:57
|Ryan Olberding
|1:31:34
|Mazio Anderson
|1:31:52
|Women’s 10k
|Top five times
|Samantha Longacre
|43:09
|Susan Bick
|45:08
|Kristine Percival
|46:22
|Kari Skinner
|47:11
|Sarah Manelick
|49:28
|Men’s 10k
|Top five times
|Cole Nash
|34:01
|Lawson Sims
|35:28
|Logan Hanneman
|35:49
|Alex Yang
|38:27
|Steve Full
|38:51
Cole Nash, who took the top spot in the Men’s 10K, is a stand out runner from Colorado, and now he is a runner for the University of Alaska Anchorage signing his letter of intent in January of last year.
To see the full list of results, visit the official website.
The next big event for Skinny Raven is the Alaska Distance Classic which takes place on August 7th.
