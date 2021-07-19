Hundreds of runners compete in the Skinny Raven Half Marathon & 10K

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The races started and finished at the rose garden on the Anchorage Park Strip. Racers could run in person or go the virtual route, helping to get as many people out and enjoying the beautiful Alaska summer as possible.

Women’s 1/2 Marathon Top five times Taylor Ostrander 1:25:45 Michelle Baxter 1:27:38 Mandy Vincent-Lang 1:27:50 Heidi Brock 1:28:30 Mercy Sells 1:30:19

Men’s 1/2 Marathon Top five times Daniel Nathan 1:30:13 Gordon Piltz 1:30:20 Seth Anderson 1:30:57 Ryan Olberding 1:31:34 Mazio Anderson 1:31:52

Women’s 10k Top five times Samantha Longacre 43:09 Susan Bick 45:08 Kristine Percival 46:22 Kari Skinner 47:11 Sarah Manelick 49:28

Men’s 10k Top five times Cole Nash 34:01 Lawson Sims 35:28 Logan Hanneman 35:49 Alex Yang 38:27 Steve Full 38:51

Cole Nash, who took the top spot in the Men’s 10K, is a stand out runner from Colorado, and now he is a runner for the University of Alaska Anchorage signing his letter of intent in January of last year.

To see the full list of results, visit the official website.

The next big event for Skinny Raven is the Alaska Distance Classic which takes place on August 7th.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.