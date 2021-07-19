Advertisement

Hundreds of runners compete in the Skinny Raven Half Marathon & 10K

A Skinny Raven Sports sign illuminates through a glass window.
A Skinny Raven Sports sign illuminates through a glass window.(ktuu)
By Austin Sjong
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 5:59 PM AKDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The races started and finished at the rose garden on the Anchorage Park Strip. Racers could run in person or go the virtual route, helping to get as many people out and enjoying the beautiful Alaska summer as possible.

Women’s 1/2 MarathonTop five times
Taylor Ostrander1:25:45
Michelle Baxter1:27:38
Mandy Vincent-Lang1:27:50
Heidi Brock1:28:30
Mercy Sells1:30:19
Men’s 1/2 MarathonTop five times
Daniel Nathan1:30:13
Gordon Piltz1:30:20
Seth Anderson1:30:57
Ryan Olberding1:31:34
Mazio Anderson1:31:52
Women’s 10kTop five times
Samantha Longacre43:09
Susan Bick45:08
Kristine Percival46:22
Kari Skinner47:11
Sarah Manelick49:28
Men’s 10kTop five times
Cole Nash34:01
Lawson Sims35:28
Logan Hanneman35:49
Alex Yang38:27
Steve Full38:51

Cole Nash, who took the top spot in the Men’s 10K, is a stand out runner from Colorado, and now he is a runner for the University of Alaska Anchorage signing his letter of intent in January of last year.

To see the full list of results, visit the official website.

The next big event for Skinny Raven is the Alaska Distance Classic which takes place on August 7th.

