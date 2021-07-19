More high temp records fall

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the third day in a row, Anchorage has set a new daily high-temperature record. As of 4 p.m., Anchorage hit 80 degrees. The previous record for July 18 was 79 degrees set in 2016.

Southcentral was the warm spot in the state with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. Palmer also broke the daily high record by reaching 83 degrees as of 4 p.m. The previous Palmer record for that day was 81 degrees set in 2016.

Temperatures could continue to rise for the next few hours.

