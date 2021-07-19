Record heat departs, with cooler days to follow

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Following 3 consecutive days of record heat in Southcentral and parts of Southeast, temperatures are set to begin a downward trend. The high pressure that has largely been responsible for our sunny, hot and dry weather is quickly losing a hold on the region. In doing so, we’ll still see at least one more warm day with some sunshine before active weather makes a return.

Today will feature another day in the lower 70s, although it won’t be anywhere near record-breaking. The record for today is 79 set back in 2016 and Anchorage should only top out in the lower 70s. We’ll see a noticeable increase in some clouds with some breezy winds, those two combined will make today more bearable than the previous days. There also will be isolated to scattered showers and storms through the day, of which the valley and Kenai will have the best shot of seeing it.

Starting tonight into tomorrow, the ridge of high pressure begins to relax its hold on us. This will keep us under some sunshine through the day Tuesday, with highs once more in the mid to upper 60s. However, by nightfall rain should make a return from the west. This return to wetter weather will also bring a return to cooler weather. Highs by Wednesday into Thursday will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s, a mere 20 degrees colder than what we saw during the weekend.

This rain will certainly be beneficial to an area that is in a rainfall deficit for the past two months. It will also help in the wildfire department, by keeping the vegetation and soil damp. Any rain should linger though Thursday before tapering off, with somewhat drier conditions for the weekend. For now going with mostly cloudy skies to start of Saturday with highs in the mid 60s.

Enjoy your Monday!

