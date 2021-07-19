State taking comment on winter Alaska ferry schedule

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The state-run ferry system is proposing a winter schedule that suggests limited service for some southeast Alaska communities and improved service for Kodiak Island and some parts of south-central Alaska.

A state transportation department spokesperson told CoastAlaska the draft schedule reflects the best the state can do given available funding and maintenance needs within the fleet.

The department is taking public comment on the draft, which covers operations between October and April and calls for up to five ships operating at any one time. One of those, however, is a ferry that shuttles between Ketchikan and nearby Metlakatla.

