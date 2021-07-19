Advertisement

State taking comment on winter Alaska ferry schedule

In this file photo, the MV Kennicott travels along a body of water. The ferry operates on the...
In this file photo, the MV Kennicott travels along a body of water. The ferry operates on the Cross-Gulf schedule and also offers direct bi-monthly service between Washington and Whittier, Alaska. (KTUU)(KTUU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM AKDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The state-run ferry system is proposing a winter schedule that suggests limited service for some southeast Alaska communities and improved service for Kodiak Island and some parts of south-central Alaska.

A state transportation department spokesperson told CoastAlaska the draft schedule reflects the best the state can do given available funding and maintenance needs within the fleet.

The department is taking public comment on the draft, which covers operations between October and April and calls for up to five ships operating at any one time. One of those, however, is a ferry that shuttles between Ketchikan and nearby Metlakatla.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
3 dead, Good Samaritans save 4 from car collision fire on Kenai Spur Highway, police say
An SUV is engulfed in flames at South Beach in Kenai on Saturday afternoon.
No injuries from car fire on Kenai Peninsula, fire officials say
(Alaska State Troopers)
2 injured after motorcyclist fleeing troopers crashes into ATV near Wasilla
Crews recover body of man who went missing while swimming in Index Lake in Chickaloon
Temperatures warmed to the low 80s in the Mat-Su on Sunday.
More high temp records fall

Latest News

Bridging the Great Health Divide: SNAP Stores
Monday, July 19 Morning Weather
Monday, July 19 Morning Weather
This aerial photo during the initial attack of the Yankovich Road Fire on Friday in west...
Live updates: Fire officials update Yankovich Road Fire, Cultas Creek Fire, Munson Creek Fire over weekend
(File)
3 dead, Good Samaritans save 4 from car collision fire on Kenai Spur Highway, police say