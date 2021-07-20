Advertisement

Anchorage man arrested after high-speed chase on Parks Highway

(File)
(File)(KLTV Staff)
By Jay Luzardo
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:37 AM AKDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 34-year-old Anchorage man led law enforcement on a high-speed chase for about 22 miles on Parks Highway Monday evening, reaching about 90 mph speeds at times, Alaska State Troopers said.

According to an online dispatch, the driver, Billy Hunter-Teegarden, was eventually stopped after Wasilla police deployed multiple spike strips that blew out three of his tires and engaged in a PIT maneuver — a tactic used to end pursuits by bumping the other vehicle’s rear end sideways and triggering a spin. The vehicle lost control and came to a stop on the highway median near the Trunk Road exit in Wasilla, where the driver was promptly arrested.

The dispatch said the pursuit began near Houston when a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a speeding Subaru Impreza at the Parks Highway and West Zero Lake Road intersection. The driver did not stop, sped along the highway and eluded the trooper in pursuit.

Following his arrest, Hunter-Teegarden faces a felony count of failure to stop at the direction of an officer and a count of reckless endangerment, troopers said.

