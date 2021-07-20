Beneficial rain set to make a return to Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A transition is underway across Southcentral, as we see the end to the warm summer temperatures. The high pressure that greatly influenced the heat the last several days, is no longer a driver in our weather pattern. As the ridge has backed off, the door has opened for clouds, cooler weather and rain to eventually make a return to the region.

Temperatures today will begin the cooling trend, as highs will only top out in the mid to upper 60s. If it weren’t for the clouds we’d be significantly warmer, but as the overcast skies settle into Southcentral our peak heating will be hit. While most of the day will remain on the dry side, as evening approaches, rain will begin to move in from the southwest. Initially the rain will be very light in nature and primarily impact coastal regions. However, as a new low forms and upper level disturbances sweep through it will help enhance the rainfall. This will bring the greatest chance for steady rain overnight into Wednesday, where many coastal areas could see up to if not mor than an inch of rain. Lighter amounts will fall inland for the Anchorage Bowl and Valley, but still enough that we should pick up a .10 to .25 of rain. Any amount will be beneficial to an area that has a rainfall deficity of just over an inch.

The rain is set to linger into Thursday morning, with temperatures each day struggling to climb out of the lower 60s. In fact, areas that hold onto the rain for much of Wednesday likely will stay in the 50s all day long. The activity becomes more scattered in nature Thursday into Friday as the low begins to push into the Gulf of Alaska. Any showery activity will mainly stay confined to coastal regions, but areas farther north will still see a slight chance of rain.

Friday looks to be our driest day and then the weekend could bring the return to showers and overcast conditions. For now there looks to be no 70s in the forecast, as highs are set to return to the 60s for the next week.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

