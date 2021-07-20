Lawsuit wants money back for energy program in rural Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A coalition that includes the Alaska Federation of Natives and electric cooperatives is suing Gov. Mike Dunleavy to force his administration to release money intended to help lower rural utility costs.

The Power Cost Equalization Endowment Fund is among the pots of money that the Dunleavy administration says can be swept into a budget reserve.

The lawsuit alleges the Dunleavy administration has taken a more expansive view than prior administrations of which accounts are subject to being swept into the reserve.

Dunleavy said he supports an expedited court ruling to get clarity on the issue. Lawmakers failed to garner the required support last month to free the money back up.

