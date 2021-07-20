Police investigate death in Sand Lake

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Police are investigating the death of man after he was found at a home in Sand Lake.

The Anchorage Police Department responded to a report of a dead man in a home on Jewel Lake Road around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a release from the department.

“Upon arrival, Officers with the Patrol Division made observations at the scene that has warranted a closer look at the circumstances surrounding the death,” the release states.

The cause of the man’s death will be determined by the Alaska State Medical Examiner, police wrote, and the man’s name will be released once his family has been notified.

According to the department, police will remain in the area on Jewel Lake Road while the intestigation continues, but there are no road closures at this time.

People are asked to follow officer instructions if they are in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

