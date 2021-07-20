State Farm Insurance presents $20,000 check to Safe Kids Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State Farm Insurance representatives presented a $20,000 check to the Safe Kids Kansas organization Tuesday morning during a ceremony at the Topeka Zoo.

The check presentation ceremony took place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday near the giraffe exhibit at the zoo, 635 S.W. Gage.

Officials said the donation will be used to support bicycle safety; teen driver safety; and Bucks for Buckles, which is a Safe Kids Kansas program that promotes seat-belt usage.

Among those on hand for the ceremony were Cherie Sage, state director of Safe Kids Kansas; and Topeka-based State Farm agents Jamie Hornbaker and Paul Davault.

“We are so excited to have our partner State Farm here with us today, presenting a check for $20,000 to support the work we do in childhood injury prevention,” Sage said. “State Farm has been a partner of Safe Kids Kansas for over 20 years and we are so grateful for their support in our programs.”

Hornbaker said there are 18 State Farm agents in Topeka and that they are “all about community” and supporting a safe environment for children, especially when it comes to being on the roadway.

Davault encouraged people to remember that “it takes a little extra time to be safe and we want kids especially to be looked out for.”

