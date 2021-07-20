Temperatures top 70° for the fifth day in a row

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the 5th day in a row, Anchorage made it to 70° Monday, even despite more clouds and rain showers moving through. It was also an extremely warm start. The low temperature at Ted Stevens was 61°, just one degree shy of the warmest low temperature on record. A normal low temperature for July 19th is just 53° and a normal high is 66°.

Temperatures will make another drop Tuesday as a storm approaches from the west. We’ll start out with mostly sunny skies, but clouds will likely increase through the afternoon, with rain late Tuesday evening. High temperatures will likely top out near 65° in Anchorage.

Heavy rain will continue through Wednesday morning with scattered showers lingering into Thursday morning. Most of Thursday is looking dry, although we could see some showers develop Friday morning, and again Saturday night into Sunday. High temperatures will hold in the mid-60s through the weekend.

Have a great start to your Tuesday!

-Meteorologist Melissa Frey

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.