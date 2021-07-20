Advertisement

US renews public health emergency for COVID

By CNN
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:58 AM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The United States remains in a public health emergency because of COVID-19.

The Department of Health and Human Services has extended the declaration for another 90 days.

The declaration allows for the emergency use authorization of vaccines, the access of funds to address the emergency and the deployment of military trauma care providers.

The United States has been in a public health emergency since late January 2020.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
3 dead, Good Samaritans save 4 from car collision fire on Kenai Spur Highway, police say
Alaska returns to high alert level for 1st time since May, weekend spike in COVID-19 cases reported
(File)
1 dead, 2 injured in Soldotna vehicle rollover; driver faces multiple charges after fleeing
Canada will open its borders, first to Americans, beginning Aug. 9.
Canada to let vaccinated US citizens enter country on Aug. 9
Issac Kubosh is surrounded by family and friends as he's awarded with a plaque and other gifts...
Anchorage child recognized for efforts to help save grandfather’s life after he suffered a stroke

Latest News

LIVE: Biden hosts Super Bowl champions at White House
A man is in serious condition after getting bitten by an alligator while biking at a Florida...
Officials: Man seriously injured in Florida alligator attack
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
Extreme weather fuels Oregon wildfires; outside help sought
A sign was posted along South Sylvan Road opposing gravel pit.
Mat-Su planning commission turns down request for gravel pit