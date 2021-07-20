Advertisement

White House staffer, Pelosi aide test positive for COVID-19

Breaking news.
Breaking news.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:30 AM AKDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A White House staffer and an aide for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, both fully vaccinated, have tested positive for COVID-19, according to media reports.

The White House staffer’s positive test was confirmed by White House spokesperson Jen Psaki on Tuesday.

The Pelosi staffer was described as a senior spokesperson who had contact with Texas state lawmakers last week, chief of state Drew Hammill said. Six of the lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Both staffers will remain in quarantine while the positive tests are confirmed.

The White House staffer had no close contacts with President Joe Biden or other key White House figures.

The news was first reported by Axios.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska returns to high alert level for 1st time since May, weekend spike in COVID-19 cases reported
(File)
3 dead, Good Samaritans save 4 from car collision fire on Kenai Spur Highway, police say
(File)
1 dead, 2 injured in Soldotna vehicle rollover; driver faces multiple charges after fleeing
Canada will open its borders, first to Americans, beginning Aug. 9.
Canada to let vaccinated US citizens enter country on Aug. 9
Issac Kubosh is surrounded by family and friends as he's awarded with a plaque and other gifts...
Anchorage child recognized for efforts to help save grandfather’s life after he suffered a stroke

Latest News

The CDC hopes to have a vaccine for young children by the end of the year.
COVID vaccines for kids still months away
(File)
Anchorage man arrested after high-speed chase on Parks Highway
The crew of the New Shepard are seen inside the rocket on Tuesday before launch.
Jeff Bezos blasts into space on Blue Origin rocket: ‘Best day ever’
Waco father Steven Anderson is recovering in a local hospital after being shot in the face...
Central Texas father fights for life after being shot while taking out trash