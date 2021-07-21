2 dead after being struck by vehicle in Naknek

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Bristol Bay police said a driver killed two pedestrians in an early Wednesday morning hit-and-run in Naknek.

According to the press release issued by police, 43-year-old Timothy Jacob of Napaskiak was killed instantly upon impact with the vehicle, while 33-year-old Vincent Martin of Anchorage died on the medivac flight to the hospital.

Following an “extensive investigation,” officers located the vehicle and found the driver and passengers, who are said to be cooperating with authorities. The release, however, said no charges have been filed yet.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check in for updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.