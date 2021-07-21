Interior chief to visit Alaska amid road fight, filing says

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is expected to visit Alaska in September.

That’s according to a court filing in a long-running dispute over a proposed land exchange aimed at building a road through a national wildlife refuge. The filing from a Justice Department attorney says Haaland committed during her confirmation process to meeting with residents of King Cove, a community at the heart of the dispute.

The filing says those meetings aren’t possible before an appeals court is set to hear arguments in the case Aug. 4 because people in the community will be busy with the subsistence fishing season.

Residents have long sought a land connection through the wildlife refuge to a town with an all-weather airport.

