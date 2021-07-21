Low pressure cools off southern Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After a round of warm July weather, people will see a cool down this week.

Weather around Southcentral will include rain, starting Tuesday night and continuing through Wednesday. Anchorage will see the heaviest part of this rain event occur overnight, into early Wednesday.

Lightning is a concern for the Interior, so much so that a Fire Weather Warning will be in place for areas from Chicken east and again over the Chalkyitsik area and Yukon Flats. Temperatures in Interior Alaska remain warm, but come down a few degrees.

The hot spot for the state today was Eagle, hitting 87 degrees, and the cold spot was Utqiagvik with 36 degrees.

