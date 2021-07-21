Soldotna woman threatened boyfriend with numerous weapons, troopers say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Soldotna woman is facing numerous charges after Alaska State Troopers said she attempted to harm her boyfriend with various weapons.

The woman reportedly chased and threatened her boyfriend at a home in Funny River while holding a baseball bat, knife, ax and weed wacker, according to an online dispatch posted by the department.

The woman allegedly used the ax to chop up a bar stool and shoved a teenager who was also at the home. The teenager was scratched on their neck when the woman grabbed them by the collar, troopers said.

Troopers said the woman was arrested on multiple charges designated as domestic violence, including five counts of third-degree assault, two counts of fourth-degree assault and fifth-degree criminal mischief.

Resources: If you are facing threatened or actual domestic violence, please discreetly call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or Abused Women’s Aid in Crisis in Anchorage at 907-272-0100.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.