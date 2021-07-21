Advertisement

Walk A Mile In Her Shoes in need of more participants

Walk a Mile in her Shoes event coming up.
The annual Walk A Mile In Her Shoes event coming up.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Ariane Aramburo
Updated: 42 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The annual event with a signature shoe is looking for more people to join its fight against rape, sexual assault and gender violence.

Walk A Mile In Her Shoes is an international march that started 20 years ago and serves as a fundraiser for rape and sexual assault crisis centers across the nation.

In Alaska, STAR or Standing Together Against Rape is calling on the community to come out Saturday, July 24, and put their best heel forward. The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19. This year will be the first time it takes place outside at Cuddy Family Midtown Park in Anchorage.

“We know, here in Alaska, that sexual assault affects everyone, literally everyone,” said Jennifer Brown, development manager for STAR. “So we don’t just want men to walk in it, we want everyone to stand in solidarity with our survivors.”

All of the money raised will help STAR provide critical services to survivors. The registration fee is $25 for adults and $10 for kids 11-17. Masks will be provided and Brown said they’re asking parents to have kids under 12 wear a mask. This year’s fundraising goal is $20,000.

Visit the event webpage to register or learn more information.

