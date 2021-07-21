A wet pattern keeps temperatures on the cooler side

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A wet pattern has arrived in Southcentral, as a rather stagnant low will have on and off rain showers through the day. This rain, which will be very steady at times and not too heavy, will be very beneficial to an area that has largely been dry since June started.

The rain combined with overcast skies and some areas of fog will keep temperatures in the upper 50s for a vast majority of the day. The heaviest rain will fall across coastal regions of Southcentral, where up to an inch of ran is possible into Thursday morning. Lighter amounts will fall for the Anchorage Bowl and points northward, but we should still manage to squeeze out nearly a quarter of an inch.

For Anchorage and surrounding areas, our greatest dry time will be through the first half of the day. While some showers can be expected, it’s not until the evening hours arrive that we really tap into moisture. Expect the rain to continue into Thursday morning before drying out. We’ll see some sunshine returning into Thursday afternoon, but only briefly.

Starting Friday, a return to more rain is in the forecast, which will carry us into the weekend. While today will be the coolest day of the week, temperatures are expected to warm back into the mid 60s the rest of the week.

The weekend looks to bring some passing showers, but the greatest threat will be for coastal regions. We’ll begin drying out into the first part of next week, with highs returning back into the mid to upper 60s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

