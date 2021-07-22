Brief dry time, with more rain to close out the week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The beneficial rain that Southcentral has needed for much of the summer, fell within the past 24 hours. The region has seen just over .60 inches of rain, which is great news considering June and July have been on the dry side. As a result of all of the rain, some ponding on the roads can be expected. You’ll want to take it easy when approaching dips in the road, as the water could lead to hydroplaning if you are going to fast. While the rain has been beneficial, it’s not enough to pull us out of the abnormally dry conditions that we’re seeing. We’re still roughly half an inch in the hole for rainfall deficit and we could see more rain to close out the week.

For the remainder of Thursday, we’ll see isolated to scattered rain showers remain near coastal regions. The greatest chance for rain will be near Kodiak, where up to an inch can be expected through the day. Closer to the coastline, up to three-tenths of an inch is possible, with lighter amounts for inland regions. It’s here where peeks of sunshine is possible through the latter half of the day. You’ll want to embrace the dry spell, as it will be brief. Another round of rain is set to move into Southcentral Friday into Saturday, as an upper level disturbance tracks southwest out of Canada.

Rain is expected to build back in through Friday, bringing anywhere from .25 to .50 inches of rain to the region through Saturday. This should help with the abnormally dry conditions that is currently being seen across Southcentral. It will also help with the fire situation for the region, where a large portion of the summer has seen a high fire danger. As a result of the rain, temperatures will once more stay in the lower 60s Saturday.

We start drying out Sunday under overcast skies, with the return to mostly cloudy skies by Monday. While some isolated to scattered showers can’t be ruled out, the start of next week looks dry with temperatures in the upper 60s.

Have a safe Thursday!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.