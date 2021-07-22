College Gate Elementary School vandalized

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District once again seeing vandalism at some of its schools.

College Gate Elementary School, for example, has already seen three separate instances of vandalism to its playground so far this summer, according to Darin Hargraves, senior director of maintenance and operations.

Some of the damage includes broken playground equipment, and Hargraves said it appears someone damaged it by jumping on it, and even striking it with other objects.

Hargraves said the school district will have to shut down at least parts of the playground, just for safety. Instead of going toward other things to benefit students, a chunk of money is going to go into repairing the damage.

“People should know that we have cameras on all the exteriors of our buildings and of course we focus those in on the classrooms, on the playgrounds,” says Hargraves. “If somebody’s going to do damage we will catch them on videotape.”

The district is also asking for the community’s help in watching over the area. If anyone sees something suspicious in the area, they are encouraged to call the Anchorage Police Department.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.